Emeralds mining in Muzo, Colombia. by Oscar Espinosa / SOPA Images
Muzo is known as the emerald capital. The Muzo mines are located about 95 km northwest of Bogotá, in a remote corner of the department of Boyacá, in the Andes mountain range. Bogota, is where 68% of the total titles for the exploitation of emeralds in Colombia are concentrated, according to the National Mining Agency. Guaqueros are recogonised independent miners looking for emeralds everywhere: around depleted deposits, at the gates of mining companies or on the banks of rivers.
You must be logged in to use lightbox functionality